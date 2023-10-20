Iberia Household Hazardous Waste Day set for tomorrow

Iberia Parish Household Waste Day is set for Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Waste will be accepted only from Iberia Parish residents; IDs will be checked so bring your ID with proof of residents. No commercial waste will be accepted.

The event will be in the Courthouse Parking Lot (Rear), at the corner of Pershing & Providence Streets.

Here's what will be accepted:

Batteries

Cellphones

Fax Machines

Phone Cables

Computer Cables

Laptops

Stereos

Paint (Latex Based Only) Paint Must Be Labeled And In Closed Containers

Consumer Electronics: Telephones, Phone Systems, Security Systems Digital Cameras, Digital Video Recorders Processors, Monitors Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) Circuit Boards (Any Type) Computer Hardware (Remove Personal Information) DVD Movies, Video Games, Game Stations Networking Equipment Printer / Toner Cartridges, Ink Jet Cartridges Portable Navigation & GPS Devices

Tires, limit 5

Here's what they will not accept:

Televisions

Photographic Chemicals

Mercury Thermometers

Compressed Gas Cylinders

Ammunition

Medical Waste

Appliances

Furniture Stains / Oil Based Paint

Chemical Cleaners

Pool Chemicals

Leaking Containers

Asbestos

Aluminum Cans/Plastic/Glass

Motor Oil or Antifreeze

Gasoline

Turpentine/Paint Thinner & Stripper

Radioactive Material

Medications Copiers

Styrofoam

Paper/Magazines/ Cardboard /Newspapers

Explosive material

For more information, contact Iberia Parish Government at (337) 365-8246