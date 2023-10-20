Iberia Household Hazardous Waste Day set for tomorrow

Iberia Parish Household Waste Day is set for Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Waste will be accepted only from Iberia Parish residents; IDs will be checked so bring your ID with proof of residents. No commercial waste will be accepted.
The event will be in the Courthouse Parking Lot (Rear), at the corner of Pershing & Providence Streets.
Here's what will be accepted:
Batteries
Cellphones
Fax Machines
Phone Cables
Computer Cables
Laptops
Stereos
Paint (Latex Based Only) Paint Must Be Labeled And In Closed Containers
Consumer Electronics: Telephones, Phone Systems, Security Systems Digital Cameras, Digital Video Recorders Processors, Monitors Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) Circuit Boards (Any Type) Computer Hardware (Remove Personal Information) DVD Movies, Video Games, Game Stations Networking Equipment Printer / Toner Cartridges, Ink Jet Cartridges Portable Navigation & GPS Devices
Tires, limit 5
Here's what they will not accept:
Televisions
Photographic Chemicals
Mercury Thermometers
Compressed Gas Cylinders
Ammunition
Medical Waste
Appliances
Furniture Stains / Oil Based Paint
Chemical Cleaners
Pool Chemicals
Leaking Containers
Asbestos
Aluminum Cans/Plastic/Glass
Motor Oil or Antifreeze
Gasoline
Turpentine/Paint Thinner & Stripper
Radioactive Material
Medications Copiers
Styrofoam
Paper/Magazines/ Cardboard /Newspapers
Explosive material
For more information, contact Iberia Parish Government at (337) 365-8246