District 6 City Council Seat Vacancy in New Iberia: Call for Applicants and Special Meeting Details

NEW IBERIA — A vacancy has arisen for the District 6 seat on the New Iberia City Council following the resignation of the Honorable Dustin Suire.

Anyone interested in pursuing this position is invited to address the New Iberia City Council at a Special Meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 28, 2023, to present their qualifications.

To be considered for the position, interested parties should submit a letter of interest and/or resume by NOON on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2023, to the attention of City Clerk Lanie Kerlegon at 457 E. Main Street, Suite 300, New Iberia, LA 70560. Alternatively, letters/resumes may be emailed to lkerlegon@cityofnewiberia.com with "Vacancy District 6" in the subject line.

Applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria: members of the New Iberia City Council must be at least 18 years old, qualified electors of District 6, and legally domiciled in the City for at least one year. Additionally, they must have resided within the district they seek to represent for at least one year immediately preceding the time established by law for qualifying for office. Dual officeholders are ineligible, and individuals may not serve simultaneously on certain other public boards as specified in the Constitution of Louisiana.

It is important to note that all resumes submitted to the city will be considered public records and subject to production in accordance with Louisiana Public Records Law.