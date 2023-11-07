Cane River Pecan Company announces first annual Pie Day Celebration

Cane River Pecan Company announces their 1st annual Pie Day Celebration on Sat., Nov. 18.

Enjoy the sweet celebration - a free, family-friendly event where you can enjoy the community and live music from "DJ B. Nuts". Enter one of the pecan-centric competitions or games and win some fun prizes, or just attend and join in on the fun! While here, you can snag some pecan treats from the Pie Bar café and gift shop located at 254 W. Main St. in New Iberia, LA.

Registration links and full details on the various events of the day can be found online here [r20.rs6.net]. Registration for the Pecan Pie Throwdown and the Poetry contest ends Nov. 14.

Pie Day 2023 Events:

Pecan Pie Throwdown*

Have what it takes to stand atop the pie mountain? Then this one's for you. One grand champion will win a trophy, $250 cash, $100 gift certificate and a free year of pecans. (One box of Mammoth Pecans per month.)

Great Pecan Haiku Poem Contest*

The first-place winner will receive an award, $150 cash, a $100 gift certificate to the Cane River gift shop or Pie Bar, one three-pound box of Mammoth Pecans.

Pecan Art Competition

Love art and pecans? Enter the fun exhibition contest and show off your best creations featuring pecans. Coloring sheets and supplies will be provided. Appropriate for children under 10. No registration required.

Boudin Pie Bingo

Kick back and enjoy some door prize fun with the pie-themed game of bingo-perfect for attendees of all ages. No registration required.

*NOTE: Some Pie Day events require prior registration. You can register online [r20.rs6.net] by completing the form and choosing your event(s) in the dropdown menu.