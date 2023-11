One brother is under arrest and another is receiving medical treatment after an incident near Jeanerette.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies say the incident happened on Cypress Lane near Jeanerette.

Two brothers were in an argument, and one shot the other, deputies say.

No identities were available Friday afternoon.

The brother accused of shooting his brother is under arrest; the brother who was shot is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.