I-10 West near Whiskey Bay closed due to vehicle fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reporting that I-10 West at Mile Marker 130 near Whiskey Bay is closed due to a vehicle fire.

According to DOTD, traffic is being diverted at LA 3000 near Ramah. Congestion remains minimal, and motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

