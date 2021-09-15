Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

I-10 West near Whiskey Bay closed due to vehicle fire

Posted at 12:51 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 01:51:36-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reporting that I-10 West at Mile Marker 130 near Whiskey Bay is closed due to a vehicle fire.

According to DOTD, traffic is being diverted at LA 3000 near Ramah. Congestion remains minimal, and motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.