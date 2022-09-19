I-10 eastbound closed due to crash

Interstate 10 eastbound around mile marker 120 is closed due to a crash.
Traffica is backed up for miles, according to DOTD's website.
The tow truck is on scene and the road is set to open soon, state police states.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers