I-10 eastbound closed due to crash

Posted at 4:16 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 17:17:51-04

Interstate 10 eastbound around mile marker 120 is closed due to a crash.

Traffica is backed up for miles, according to DOTD's website.

The tow truck is on scene and the road is set to open soon, state police states.

