I-10 E closed at Whiskey Bay due to accident

Posted at 7:04 PM, May 07, 2021
WHISKEY BAY, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that I-10 East is closed at Whiskey Bay (Mile Marker 127) due to an accident.

DOTD says congestion is currently approaching 2 miles, and motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

DOTD is also reporting that the right lane remains blocked on I-10 East at Mile Marker 135 (Ramah) due to debris in the roadway. Congestion has reached 10 miles.

