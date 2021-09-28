Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

UPDATE: One lane open on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay after crash

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Courtesy of MGN Online
Road closed
Posted at 3:50 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 16:57:28-04

UPDATE: The left lane has opened, the right lane remains blocked on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay (LA 975) due to a crash. Congestion has approached 3 miles in length.

--------

I-10 East is closed at Whiskey Bay (LA 975) due to a crash.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Congestion is approaching two miles in length.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.