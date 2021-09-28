UPDATE: One lane open on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay after crash

UPDATE: The left lane has opened, the right lane remains blocked on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay (LA 975) due to a crash. Congestion has approached 3 miles in length.

I-10 East is closed at Whiskey Bay (LA 975) due to a crash.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Congestion is approaching two miles in length.

