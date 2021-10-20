Hundreds attend Acadiana Diversity Job Fair hoping to be hired

A job fair was held in Lafayette Wednesday to help residents rebound from the pandemic.

Hundreds gathered at the Heymann Convention Center to attend the 18th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair in hopes of securing a job.

About 40 employers from different fields took part, looking to hire for a variety of positions.

The job fair has expanded to connect employers with a diverse applicant pool, including persons with disabilities, workers from all ethnic backgrounds, formerly incarcerated individuals, and more.

"Possibly, in the past, populations such as these have been very under-represented," said Randy Broussard. "But studies show people with disabilities, people with maybe criminal backgrounds are probably more apt to remain on the job than the normal population."

