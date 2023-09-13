Hospice of Acadiana poinsettia sale has begun!

Hospice of Acadiana has kicked off their annual Making Memories Bright Poinsettia Sale. Poinsettias can be purchased online at www.hospiceacadiana.comnow through October 30th.

Poinsettias are available as 6” and 10” plants for $15 and $30, respectively. Plants can be picked up at Hospice of Acadiana on Friday, December 1st between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturday, December 2nd between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Hospice of Acadiana at 2600 Johnston Street.

“The holidays can often be hard for those experiencing grief and loss. The poinsettia sale is a way for us to encourage joy through beauty and memories, particularly during the holidays” said Kacee Thompson, Executive Director of Hospice of Acadiana Foundation.

All proceeds from the Making Memories Bright Poinsettia Sale will directly support Hospice of Acadiana in furthering their mission: To provide exceptional and individualized medical, emotional, social, and spiritual support to anyone facing an advanced or terminal illness in a manner that respects and enhances quality of life.

For ordering or more information, contact Shelby Pelafigue at spelafigue@hospiceacadiana.com. Orders can also be placed at hospiceacadiana.com.