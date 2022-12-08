Home for the Holidays drawing winners announced

Tonight is the night! The winner of the 2022 Home for the Holidays was announced on Wednesday on KATC.

The Grand Prize winner of the four bedroom, three bathroom, 2,341 square foot home located in the Estates at West Village in Scott is Tracy Richardson of Lafayette!

The four bedroom, three bathroom, 2,341 sq. foot home

The winner of the $5,000 Diamond Pendant by Dianna Rae Jewelry is Patsy LeBlanc of Breaux Bridge!

Proceeds from the annual Home for the Home campaign are dedicated to four amazing, shelter-related charitable agencies in Lafayette, Louisiana: Faith House, Foster the Love Louisiana, Healing House – Hope for Grieving Children and Lafayette Habitat for Humanity. Since the campaign’s inception in 2005, over $2.7 Million has been poured back into the Acadiana community through these agencies.

