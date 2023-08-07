Highlighting farmers markets around Acadiana for National Farmers Market Week

Here's a list of Farmers Markets in Acadiana to highlight National Farmers Market Week happening August 6-12, 2023. If you would like to add your farmers market, please email us at: news@katctv.com.

IBERIA PARISH:



Da Berry Fresh Market - takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 520 S Hopkins Street FROM 10 am to 6 pm.

GLC Farmers Market - every Wednesday from 2 to 6 pm 6110 Loreauville Road.

Teche Area Farmers Market - every Tuesday from 2 to 6 pm and Saturday from 7 to 11 am in Bouligny Plaza.

Delcambre Seafood & Farmers Market - first Saturday of the month from 9 am to 1 pm at Bayou Carlin Cove.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH:



Town of Welsh's Farmer's Market - Occasionally held on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 pm at Sportsman Park. To find out what Tuesday the market is on, check out Town of Welsh's Facebook page.

LAFAYETTE PARISH



Lafayette Famers & Artiisans Market - Saturday 8 am to 12 pm at Moncus Park

Hub City Famers Market - 8 am to 12 pm in the Oil Center

VERMILION PARISH