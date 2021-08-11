High-tension cable barriers along I-10 coming up in Acadiana

The high-tension cable barriers along I-10 are coming up in Acadiana.

The $14,000,000, 40-mile project is designed to keep cars from crossing the median and crash into oncoming traffic.

"The cable barrier system will prevent that vehicle from crossing over in the median arrested or stop it, slow it down and also prevent it from bouncing back into the lane it came from which can also be dangerous to traffic that is traveling on that lane," said Michael DeSellb, District Engineer Administrator.

