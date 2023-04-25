Heart of Hospice hosts annual butterfly release

It's never easy to lose a loved one. Which is why dozens of people gathered at veteran's park in Lafayette on Saturday, April 22.

All to remember those who have passed before us, by releasing butterflies.

"There were people coming in today, signing in and thinking about the butterflies. Saying "Oh, I am almost in tears but I am so glad that I'm here." There are folks that need this, and this is where the opening begins. This is where the I remember my loved one, nut its not a funeral, it's a celebration of life and this is why we do it," Bereavement Coordinator, Rachelle Brown said.