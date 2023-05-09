Heading to a graduation at the Cajundome? Here's what to know

It's officially Spring Graduation season - and the Cajundome says they're honored to be a part of the day for many of our local graduates.

This week there are several ceremonies planned, here are the dates:

South Louisiana Community College - Thursday, May 11

Lafayette Parish School System Early College Academy - Thursday, May 11

University of Louisiana at Lafayette - Friday, May 12 & Saturday, May 13

Cajundome officials say that, for these ceremonies, the building's clear bag policy will be in effect.

Permitted Bags Include:

Clear bag equal to or less than 12" x 12" x 6," for example a clear tote bag or zip lock bag

Clear or non-clear small purse or clutch smaller than 4.5" x 6.5" x 1"

Diaper bags with age-appropriate children

Medical bag

All bags subject to search

If you can't make it in person, no worries, all ceremonies will also be streamed via Vimeo and available for purchase.

Links to the live stream/video purchase can be found on the appropriate event page linked below. For all information about any one particular ceremony, please visit the appropriate event page below:

SLCC - cajundome.com/events/detail/slcc-spring2023

LPSS Early College Academy - cajundome.com/events/detail/ecagrad2023

UL - cajundome.com/events/detail/ulspringgrad2023

Here's the post: