Couple distributes holiday turkeys to veterans in Carencro

An Acadiana couple provided a little holiday cheer to area veterans Saturday.

Michael Edmond, also known as DJ N.V. Navy Vet, and his wife Racqual hosted another Service Saturday event at Walmart on the NE Evangeline Thruway. At the event, the couple distributed holiday turkeys to Acadiana veterans and active duty families.

Turkeys were available until 3 p.m. while supplies last.

Next month, the couple will host the Second Annual Christmas in Carencro event, during which they will provide stockings stuffed with toys for the children of veterans and active duty service members in Acadiana. Starting today until December 19, you can drop off toys at Walmart in Carencro or Super One in Carencro. The Christmas in Carencro event will be held at Walmart on the NE Evangeline Thruway on December 19.

"We don't have that many resources, it's minimum," said Edmond. "So I'm forcing myself on them to utilize me to help them at a time of need."

For more information on participation or donations, call or text 832-594-4321 or email dj.nv.michael@gmail.com.

