HAPPENING NOW: 2021 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

Twelve past winners of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off are pulling out all their best recipes tonight as they compete for this year's title.

The 14th annual event is stepping away from its traditional format for a year to recognize past winners and to showcase the importance of the event to Louisiana chefs aspiring to be a future King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood. The winner of this year's competition will be named "King of Kings."

Tuesday's event is taking place at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. The chefs began cooking at 5:30, and the winner is expected to be announced around 8:15.

Last night, a welcome reception was held to kick off the cook-off and where the contestants drew for cooking order.

Each chef will be supplied with a basket of ingredients that must be incorporated into the dish, along with a pantry of additional ingredients. At the 10-minute mark, a mystery ingredient will be introduced into the competition for each chef, which must be incorporated into their final dishes.

Check back later for more on the event and to see who is named the "King of Kings."

