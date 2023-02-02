Watch Now
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Greater Lafayette Little League Spring registration underway

Web background (1).png
GLLL
Web background (1).png
Posted at 3:53 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 16:53:07-05

Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department is opening registration for the Greater Lafayette Little League (GLLL) baseball and softball spring season. The deadline to register is February 28.

In-person registration will be taking place for kids ages 5-14 this weekend on Saturday, February 4 at the Robicheaux Recreation Center located at 1919 Eraste Landry and at the Thomas Park Recreation Center located at 300 Geraldine Drive from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. In-person registration will continue every Saturday at these centers during the same times through February 28.

Parents can also register by contacting:

  • PARC Athletic Programs Supervisor Walter Guillory: 337-291-8375
  • Recreation Coordinator Steve Peloquin: 337-291-8380
  • Recreation Coordinator Adrienne Guillory: 337-291-8393

GLLL is open to players who live in Lafayette, Acadia, St. Landry, and St. Martin Parishes.

The registration fee is $35. Financial aid is available for qualifying families.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.