Greater Lafayette Little League Spring registration underway

Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department is opening registration for the Greater Lafayette Little League (GLLL) baseball and softball spring season. The deadline to register is February 28.

In-person registration will be taking place for kids ages 5-14 this weekend on Saturday, February 4 at the Robicheaux Recreation Center located at 1919 Eraste Landry and at the Thomas Park Recreation Center located at 300 Geraldine Drive from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. In-person registration will continue every Saturday at these centers during the same times through February 28.

Parents can also register by contacting:

PARC Athletic Programs Supervisor Walter Guillory: 337-291-8375

Recreation Coordinator Steve Peloquin: 337-291-8380

Recreation Coordinator Adrienne Guillory: 337-291-8393

GLLL is open to players who live in Lafayette, Acadia, St. Landry, and St. Martin Parishes.

The registration fee is $35. Financial aid is available for qualifying families.