Great Painted Pumpkin Festival scheduled for Oct. 30

The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival is set to take place again this year in Downtown Lafayette.

The annual fundraiser hosted by Latter & Blum benefits nonprofits in Acadiana; it's scheduled for Saturday, October 30, at 3 p.m. in Parc Sans Souci. Adults and kids alike will have fun testing their creative abilities while benefiting local groups. They'll be provided with paint, markers, other decorating materials, and pumpkins, and a panel of judges will choose first, second, and third place winners in a variety of categories.

All registered attendees can bring a painted pumpkin to enter or paint one on-site. Registration is $5 for each.

The past two festivals have supported neighborhood revitalization projects, the build-out of a children's area in a Washington park, literacy programs, music programs, and more.

"The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival is a fun family event that raises money to support important projects throughout Acadiana," said Lori McCarthy, manager of Latter & Blum's Acadiana location. "We invite and challenge everyone – including our diverse community of artists – to bring their creations to Parc Sans Souci and help us improve our community as we celebrate the coming autumn days, and fun with family and friends."

There will also be a skateboard competition in Parc Sans Souci that same day.

To register in advance, click here.

