Grants offered for artists

Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Economic Development Authority are asking for artists to apply for a grant program, ArtSpark.

ArtSpark 2022 applications are now live on AcA’s website and accepting submissions through February 28, 2022.

ArtSpark grants support artists in Acadiana, especially those with otherwise limited opportunities. Projects must take place between April 1, 2022 and December 1, 2022, and grants of $1,000 to $5,000 will be awarded to several applicants. The grant funds can be used to expand an artist’s body of work as a creative entrepreneur and offer new community engagements.

As part of these grants, recipients have the opportunity to engage with local business incubator, Opportunity Machine, and look at ways to build their arts practice into a sustainable business.

“The arts play a significant role in our community's cultural identity, which is a differentiator that bolsters LEDA’s economic development efforts. Having a thriving and vibrant arts community is one of the cornerstones of Acadiana’s outstanding quality of life that is attractive to prospective residents and businesses. The ArtSpark program has been successful in turning many artists’ ideas into viable businesses that enrich the community, enhance our quality of life, and serve as inspiration for future artists," said LEDA CEO Mandi Mitchell.

These awards offer assistance to emerging, mid-career, and mature artists for specific, short-term projects, and projects in virtually any creative discipline can qualify. In 2021, nine artists were awarded grants for projects, including Hannah Thibodeaux, Brandon Ballengèe, Erica Fox, Cory Stewart, Ed Verdin, Paige Barnett, Sabra Guzmán, Bob Borel and Grammy Award hopeful Corey Ledet.

Artists from the 2021 cohort, participated in a documentary which offers insight into the type of experience future recipients can expect.

Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to attend one of two Application Assistance Workshops on Zoom on January 25 at 11am or February 3 at 5:30pm.

During these sessions, AcAstaff will review the ArtSpark program guidelines and application process and lead a Q&A session with attendees.

For the January 25, 2022, 11:00am Applicant Assistance Workshop, register here.

For the February 3, 2022, 5:30pm, Applicant Assistance Workshop, register here.

Full details of what kinds of projects qualify for support and how to apply are available on the AcA’swebsite at https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/community/artspark/