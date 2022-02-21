Watch
Grand Isle man arrested on child sex charges; other victims sought

AP Photo/Allen G. Breed
Posted at 3:52 PM, Feb 21, 2022
State Police arrested a Grand Isle man Monday on sexual assault charges, and they're looking for other victims.

Elgene Gary, 78, was booked with sexual battery charges, accused of the sexual assault of minors over a span of many years at his house in Grand isle.

The arrest came after an investigation that started in October. Gary turned himself in and was booked with onto the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing, troopers say.

If anyone has additional information on this case or has been the victim of sexual battery by Elgene Gary, please contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011.

