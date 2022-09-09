Grab your favorite book to celebrate World Literacy Day

It's time to dust off the jacket of your favorite book.

Dating back to 1967, International Literacy Day (ILD) celebrations have taken place annually around the world to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.

These efforts are in place to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and substantial society.

Tuesday, September 8, 2022 marked International Literacy Day as the fundamental importance of literacy has taken on new meaning over the years in our society.

This year’s International Literacy Day will be celebrated worldwide under the theme, "Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces" and will be an opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.

According to UNESCO, in the aftermath of the pandemic, nearly 24 million learners might never return to formal education, out of which, 11 million are projected to be girls and young women.

In order to ensure tat no one is left behind, a call to action has been centered around enriching and transforming the existing learning spaces through an integrated approach and enable literacy learning in the perspective of lifelong learning.