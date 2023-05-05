Giving Day Grocery Giveaway

On this Day of Giving, Second Harvest Food Bank participated by addressing the growing need for food assistance in Acadiana by hosting a food giveaway.

Earlier this afternoon people were able to get non-perishable pantry items along with fresh produce.

Brittany Bowie Impact Operations Director for Second Harvest said, "There's still a landscape of need throughout our community. Still seniors facing the difficult decisions of whether to decide between medicine or utilities. Still families trying to budget the money that they need to. So this is open to the public, its meant to be of assistance, its meant to provide feedback or support to our community is what we're hoping for today."