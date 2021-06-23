Gifting Grace Project raising funds to support homeless students in Acadiana

A fundraiser to support homeless students in Acadiana began on Monday with a goal to raise funds to support more than 1600 students.

The Pack the Backpack fundraiser put on by Gifting Grace Project began on June 21st and will run through July 23rd.

Organizers say their goal is to raise enough funds for our organization to support the more than 1600 homeless students who are in need of school supplies, uniforms, shoes and more.

Businesses are challenged to make a pledge and see how much they can raise among their employees and customers before the cut-off date of July 23rd.

Individuals can do the same or sponsor a single filled backpack for $40 or 2 filled backpacks for $80.

For more on how to get involved follow the link to the Gifting Grace Project website.

