Gifting Grace Christmas Project begins soon

The Gifting Grace Christmas project will soon be underway, and this year their mission is to provide gifts to homeless children in Acadiana.

The "Virtual Angel Tree" will include the names of more than 200 children in St. Martin, Vermilion, Iberia, and Lafayette Parish schools.

A $40 donation will ensure that multiple gifts can be bought for each child.

The project runs from November 1 to December 10, and organizers say all gifts will be in the childrens' hands before Christmas Day.

"We want to be there for them, we want to help them and support them," said Gifting Grace president and founder David Owens. "As long as these children are in need, we want to be there for them and help support them. There are over 2,000 kids across all of five of those parishes that are living in cars, parks, buses, abandoned buildings, abandoned homes, and we want to help them and be there for them."

There are three ways to help out:

Visit the "Virtual Angel Tree" and giftinggraceproject.com. Place a gift in a gift bag and label with an online code.

Donate the following: hygiene products, gloves, beanie, socks, grab & go snacks, toy (ball or doll), gift card

Donate $40 at giftinggraceproject.com. For every monthly recurring donation of $20 or more, your name will be entered into a raffle.

Deliver donations by December 10 at Gifting Grace, located at 217 Rue Louis XIV, #100, Lafayette.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel