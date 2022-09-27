Germanfest happening this weekend in Roberts Cove, two day event

Nestled in the heart of the seven parish region of Acadiana, Roberts Cove will celebrate German heritage during the annual festival held the first weekend in October.

Live entertainment, authentic German food, a large selection of German beer on tap, folklore demonstrations and children's activities are just a portion of the attractions scheduled for this year's festival October 1-2, 2022.

Starting as annual Feierleckkeiten (family celebrations), on the first Sunday of October each year, the first Roberts Cover Germanfest took place in 1995. These celebrations combined all the families together and extended to ALL who wanted to join in the unified celebration.

The first full weekend of October; faith, family and local German heritage are celebrated on the grounds of St. Leo IV church during the annual Roberts Cove Germanfest.

Cost of admission for this years two day German Heritage Festival is $8 for anyone 13-years of age and older.

A sample of the entertainment available at the festival:

Roberts Cove Germanfest Folklore Dancers & Rathkamp Dancers, Roberts Cove Germanfest Folk Singers, Several Authentic German Bands

Additional Activities/Attractions Include: