Games Across Acadiana Scavenger Hunt kicks off

Games Across Acadiana: Acadiana’s Ultimate Scavenger Hunt begins today!

The two-week virtual scavenger hunt will be free to play and will feature over 60 missions and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

From June 2 through June 17, participants will have the opportunity to complete a variety of missions and earn points for a chance to win over 50 prizes including a Grand Prize of $10,000.

To join the hunt, download the app, GooseChase, from Google Play or the App Store and search for 2023 Games Across Acadiana. Players will have 16 days to complete missions and submit photo or video evidence through the app.

All missions will need to be completed by 8:00pm on June 17.

For more information about the event or to get started, visit milesperret.org/GAA. All proceeds from Games Across Acadiana benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.

