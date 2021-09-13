Funeral services set for Warren Storm

Funeral services will be held this week for Swamp Pop legend Warren "Storm" Schexnieder, who passed away September 7 at age 84.

Services are set for 2:00 on Friday, September 17, at the Delhomme Funeral Home Chapel of the Flowers - Bertrand.

Born in Abbeville but a resident of Lafayette, Storm learned to play the drums and guitar from his father, a Cajun musician, at a young age. He founded his own rhythm and blues/early rock group in 1956 and recorded music for numerous labels and projects over his career.

His obituary says his passion for family and his love for music were second to none, adding that "it was nothing short of spectacular when Warren walked into a room. Even if ou didn't know who he was you knew he was someone special."

Storm is survived by 3 children, multiple grandchildren, and 2 canine companions.

Visiting hours will be at the funeral home on Friday, September 17, from 10 a.m. until the service. A public celebration of life will be held on October 6 at Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette.

Read the full obituary here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel