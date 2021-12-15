Frosty the Snowman arrives in Acadiana

Frosty the Snowman has officially arrived in Acadiana for the holiday season.

We know what you're thinking: how is a snowman surviving in 70 degree weather?

Well, Frosty is actually a mechanical snowman made by Mauricio Ferreyros and his son, Joel.

Made from copper and air conditioning parts, Frosty runs off 120 volts and a small ice maker compressor to show off his icy figure.

"My dad's been doing [refrigeration] for 20 years. He came up with the idea," explained Joel. "I helped him make it and our children love it, kids love it. It's pretty neat."

