Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Frosty the Snowman arrives in Acadiana

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:35 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 20:35:13-05

Frosty the Snowman has officially arrived in Acadiana for the holiday season.

We know what you're thinking: how is a snowman surviving in 70 degree weather?

Well, Frosty is actually a mechanical snowman made by Mauricio Ferreyros and his son, Joel.

Made from copper and air conditioning parts, Frosty runs off 120 volts and a small ice maker compressor to show off his icy figure.

"My dad's been doing [refrigeration] for 20 years. He came up with the idea," explained Joel. "I helped him make it and our children love it, kids love it. It's pretty neat."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.