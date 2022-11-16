Friendly bet between Fire Chiefs

Let the games begin.

Carencro fire chief and Scott fire chief have an ongoing bet, who will win?

Carencro Fire Chief David Mouton and Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier are rooting for their team's city's high school football teams.

The Carencro Bears and the Acadiana Rams face off this Friday at Carencro high school.

The losing teams fire chief will have to install 50 smoke detectors in the winning city's resident's homes.

David Mouton, Carencro Fire Chief said, "Two things it will defiantly allow our community to have the availability of these detectors to be installed into our community, but it also brings awareness to remind people to check their smoke detectors, and make sure there working properly and if not to give us a call because weather we win or loose we'll always have those detectors ready for them."

Friday's game is a rematch where the Acadiana Rams originally won, Whichever team looses that city's fire chief will also have to wear the opposing teams jersey for one week.

Chad Sonnier, Scott Fire Chief said, "It's just great for the city, not only Scott but Carencro as well, if they win whatever team wins its great for the city good city, boost get the community together, it's a good rivalry, even though we tease each other it's a great game and we'll have fun until Friday night."

The football game starts at 6 p.m.