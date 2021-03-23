Free tax preparation event happening Saturday in Opelousas

The St. Landry-Evangeline United Way will hold free tax preparation event on Saturday, March 27.

The program begins at 9:00 am and will continue until 3:30 pm in the Pre-function Room at Evangeline Downs in Opelousas.

Families are eligible to take part in the no cost tax program if they earned less than $57,000 in 2020.

The United Way says that tax filers may also qualify for an additional tax refund called the Earned Income Tax Credit.

For more information on the event call 337-233-8302 or 337-942-7815.

What to Bring

Photo I.D. (both spouses, if joint return)

Social Security Card for each person to be claimed

W2, 1099, 1098, and/or social security income statement

End of year retirement plan statement

Child care provider name, address, tax ID #

Record of expenses (medical, childcare, education, etc)

For direct deposit, a blank check

Last year's tax return (if you have it)

Receipts for charitable donations, business expenses

1095a Health Insurance Marketplace statements (if you have them)

