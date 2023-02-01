Free family literacy programs coming to Acadiana

This spring, families in 18 different parishes will have the opportunity to participate in literacy programs that highlight family bonding through a Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ (LEH) Prime Time reading program.

Prime Time Family Reading, for ages 6-10, and Prime Time Preschool Reading, for ages 3-5, occur one night a week for six weeks to bring families together for reading and discussion. A storyteller reads an award-winning children's book and families are then guided through a discussion of the themes found in the book. The discussion encourages families to personally connect with literature as well as each other. By using open-ended questioning to spur discussion, families think beyond shallow considerations of who, what, when, and where.

Hands-on activities are incorporated to keep younger children engaged. Unique humanities‐focused and outcomes‐based programs are proven to generate long‐term improvements in family engagement and student academic achievement, officials with LEH say.

Prime Time programs are free for families and the partner organizations throughout the state that host them. Families also get to keep the books from the sessions to help build their home libraries.

All Prime Time programs offer partner sites such as libraries, schools, museums and other community service agencies research‐based initiatives that directly engage children and parents, teachers and educational administrators, and the community in high‐quality family‐focused learning experiences, according to Prime Time's website. Learn more at www.primetimefamily.org.

“The joy of participating in Prime Time permeates through the communities where programs are offered. Starting with the families who are directly engaged and the schools, libraries, and community organizations that host them, children and adults share their enjoyment of and enthusiasm for reading with all,” said Shelley Stocker, LEH vice president of education programs. “We are looking forward to all the ways Prime Time’s unique and humanities-focused programs will enrich the families, educators, and communities where they are hosted in spring 2023.”

More than 30 programs will take place across Louisiana beginning in February. Reading programs scheduled to occur in the Acadiana region include:

Prime Time Head Start at Immaculate Heart — (504) 523-4352

812 12th St, Lafayette, LA, USA

February 23 through April 6 at 4:30 pm

Prime Time Head Start at Willow Street — (337) 465-4810

1501 E Willow St, Lafayette, LA, USA

February 23 through April 6 at 4:30 pm

Prime Time Head Start at Dodson — (504) 523-4352

3712 2nd St, New Iberia, LA, USA

February 23 through April 6 at 4:30 pm

Prime Time Head Start at Jeanerette — (504) 523-4352

600 Ira St, Jeanerette, LA, USA

February 23 through April 6 at 4:30 pm

Highland Elementary School — (337) 550-1246

1341 Duck Ave, Eunice, LA, USA

March 1 though April 5 at 5:30 pm

Visit the programs map for more Prime Time reading locations.

Prime Time’s spring reading programs are sponsored by Citgo, Cleco Foundation, Entergy, Grayson Foundation, Shell Foundation, the State of Louisiana and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.