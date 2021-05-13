Foster the Love fundraisers set for Saturday

Two fundraisers benefiting local non-profit Foster the Love are set for Saturday.

First, the first annual Color for a Cause Fun Run is set to begin at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Runners will meet at the organization's office at 411 Verot School Road. Color powder will be thrown on runners during the race. If you pre-register for the race, information packets can be picked up at the Verot School location on Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Following the race, the drive-thru Crawfish for a Cause event will take place from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tickets can be pre-purchased, and are available until midnight on Wednesday, May 12. It will cost $21 for three pounds, including the fixings.

Proceeds from both fundraisers will go to Foster the Love, a support and resource center for the foster community. The organization has several programs and initiatives to help foster parents and children, including the Community Closet and first night bags.

Lafayette chapter director Shala Wells says Foster the Love's goal is to support and give back to those in the foster care community.

"We have a volunteer staff. We really love giving back. A majority of our volunteers are foster parents. What we do is support the foster care community, whether it's our Community Closet or first night bags or foster parent meetings or whatever," Wells explains. "Myself, I am a foster parent. And so this was just a nonprofit that I believed in because they were supporting and giving back to the community."

For more information on Foster the Love, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

