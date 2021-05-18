Flooding closes some roads in Acadiana

Continued rains in Acadiana is bring flood waters to many streets.

Several road closures have already started to come in from law enforcement. Here is what we know so far.

As a reminder, it is recommended that drivers not try to pass through high water on roadways.

Many of our viewers say that wakes caused by vehicles are pushing water into homes and yards.

Calcasieu Parish

Numerous roadways are closed in Calcasieu Parish

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is handling numerous calls for service in reference to flooding. They are asking residents not to travel on the roadways.

"Doing so can put you in harms way as well as push water into local residences and businesses, causing further damage. If anyone is trapped in their home or needs help evacuating or has any other flood related issues please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3685 or 911 if it is an emergency.

Lafayette Parish

Arceneaux Road

Guilbeau Road at Pamela Street

Guilbeau Road to Thruway

Brothers Road at Lebesque Road

200 Block Hector Connoly Road

Mills Street between Gloria Switch and Rue Scholastique

Moss Street at Gloria Switch

Moss Street at Parklane Road

N University Avenue at Saint Peter Street

100 Block of Rue Ciel

700 Block of Saint Anne Street

Saint Charles Street at Saint John Street

100 Block of Thoroughbred Drive

800 Block of Veterans Drive

500 Block of Wagon Trail Road

Scott

Please avoid the following areas at this time due to flooding waters:



West Park - Tree Down

Le Violon at Mustang

Westgate at Old Spanish Trail

Westward Heights

Olympic Subdivision

Cheyenne Circle

St. Mary at Roy Riner Dr.

Please avoid high water and stay off the roads if possible. Some roadways will be barricaded for safety. Do not go around the barricades.

Carencro

The following roads are closed due to high water:

Prejean Rd. (from Tournament to Guormet Rd.)

Walter Drive

Saddle Crest Dr.

500 blk Arceneaux Rd.

