Flooding closes some roads in Acadiana

Continued rains in Acadiana is bring flood waters to many streets.
Several road closures have already started to come in from law enforcement. Here is what we know so far.
As a reminder, it is recommended that drivers not try to pass through high water on roadways.
Many of our viewers say that wakes caused by vehicles are pushing water into homes and yards.
Calcasieu Parish
Numerous roadways are closed in Calcasieu Parish
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is handling numerous calls for service in reference to flooding. They are asking residents not to travel on the roadways.
"Doing so can put you in harms way as well as push water into local residences and businesses, causing further damage. If anyone is trapped in their home or needs help evacuating or has any other flood related issues please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3685 or 911 if it is an emergency.
Lafayette Parish
- Arceneaux Road
- Guilbeau Road at Pamela Street
- Guilbeau Road to Thruway
- Brothers Road at Lebesque Road
- 200 Block Hector Connoly Road
- Mills Street between Gloria Switch and Rue Scholastique
- Moss Street at Gloria Switch
- Moss Street at Parklane Road
- N University Avenue at Saint Peter Street
- 100 Block of Rue Ciel
- 700 Block of Saint Anne Street
- Saint Charles Street at Saint John Street
- 100 Block of Thoroughbred Drive
- 800 Block of Veterans Drive
- 500 Block of Wagon Trail Road
Scott
Please avoid the following areas at this time due to flooding waters:
- West Park - Tree Down
- Le Violon at Mustang
- Westgate at Old Spanish Trail
- Westward Heights
- Olympic Subdivision
- Cheyenne Circle
- St. Mary at Roy Riner Dr.
Please avoid high water and stay off the roads if possible. Some roadways will be barricaded for safety. Do not go around the barricades.
Carencro
The following roads are closed due to high water:
Prejean Rd. (from Tournament to Guormet Rd.)
Walter Drive
Saddle Crest Dr.
500 blk Arceneaux Rd.
