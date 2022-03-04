Below is a list of fish fry Friday events around Acadiana during Lent. Email news@katctv if you would like to add your event to the list.

Holy Cross Catholic Church, Lafayette

Drive-thru at the Knights of Columbus on campus from 6 pm to 7:30 (or whenever they run out). For $12 you get fried catfish, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw.

St. Edmond Church, Lafayette

St. Edmond's Knights of Coumbus annual Lenten Fish Fry. $10 gets you a generous portion of fried fish, homemade mashed potatoes, homemade coleslaw, and bread. Drive-thru every Friday during Lent except Good Friday from 4:30 pm to 7 pm.

St. Francis of Assisi Church, Breaux Bridge

$12 Catfish platter. Pick up or drive-thru at the church hall 8 am until 7 pm (or until gone).

Sts. Leo-Seton Knights of Columbus Council #5343, Lafayette

The Sts. Leo-Seton Knights of Columbus Council #5343 will sell fried fish dinners each Friday during Lent, through March 3. All pickups will be at St. Elizabeth Seton Family Center from 5 p.m. until the last plate is sold. Dinners are $9 per plate and include 3 pieces of fish, coleslaw, potato salad and bread.

St. Pius X Church, Lafayette

Lenten Fish Fry Dinners Fridays during Lent (except Good Friday) 5—7 p.m. (or until they run out) | Parish Life Center. The St. Pius X Knights of Columbus will be serving a generous portion of fried catfish filets, coleslaw, and potato salad for $10 each. Deserts are $1.00 each. Dine in or pick up to go dinners in the Parish Life Center or drive-thru line behind it (off of Lippi Blvd.). Condiments, utensils & soft drinks available to those dining in.

Knights of Columbus council 1897, Rayne

3rd annual Lenten Fish Fry. $10/plate. Plate includes fried catfish, fries, coleslaw, Hawaiian roll. Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday. Preorder by calling or text 337-581-9708 or 337-789-1120. Pickup behind the KC Hall between 5:45 pm until sold out. 300 S. Adams Ave., Rayne.

KC Lenten Special, Scott

Scott KC Lenten Special. Dine in or drive thru. From 5 pm to 7:30 pm for $12 a plate which includes Fried catfish, hush puppies, coleslaw, French fries, cookie, and tartar sauce. Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday. Location: Scott KC Hall on Lions Club Rd.

