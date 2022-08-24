First case of neuroinvasive West Nile since 2018 found in Acadiana

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health has confirmed one human case of the potentially deadly neuroinvasive West Nile disease in Acadiana. This is the first reported case in Acadiana since 2018.

To date, Louisiana is reporting a total of 14 neuroinvasive West Nile disease cases in the state and 2 deaths from the West Nile virus infection.

LDH has received reports of the West Nile virus present in more than 687 positive mosquito pools statewide this year, a significant increase over the 242 positive pools reported at this time last year. In Region 4 alone, the number of mosquito pools has jumped from 8 at this time last year to 56 this year.

Due to the high number of positive cases in the pool samples and the increased risk of the West Nile virus spreading to humans, OPH is urging the public to take protective measures against mosquito bites.

“This is shaping up to be a very challenging West Nile season and we are entering the peak time for transmission in our state,” said Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanksi. “That is why it is so important for residents to please remember to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites whenever you are participating in outdoor activities.”

The West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause illness in people and animals. While 80% of human cases are asymptomatic, many people can develop West Nile fever. A flu-like illness, symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea or rashes.

A small percentage of people sickened by West Nile virus can develop a severe form of infection called West Nile neuroinvasive disease or West Nile encephalitis, which can result in hospitalization and death. Symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, numbness, coma and paralysis.

These symptoms may last several weeks and carry the risk of death or permanent brain damage. While anyone is at risk of developing severe disease, individuals with pre-existing medical conditions and those who are over 60 years of age are at a greater risk.

Tips to protect yourself against West Nile

· If you will be outside, you should wear EPA-registered approved mosquito repellent and always follow product label instructions.

· Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing, but do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

· If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.

· To protect yourself from being exposed to mosquitos while indoors, make sure that windows and doors are tight-fitting, and that all screens are free of holes.

Protecting your home from mosquitoes

· Reduce the mosquito population by eliminating standing water around your home, which is where mosquitoes breed.

· Dispose of tin cans, ceramic pots and other unnecessary containers that have accumulated on your property that may collect water. Turn over wheelbarrows, plastic wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children's toys or anything that could collect water.

· Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers. If a recycling container has holes on the sides, there is still room for the container to collect water for mosquitoes to breed, so holes should be added on the bottom if not already present.

· Check and clean roof gutters routinely. Clogged gutters can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.

· Water gardens and ornamental pools can become major mosquito producers if they are allowed to stagnate. Take steps to prevent stagnation, such as adding fish or aeration.

· Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used. A swimming pool that is left untended by a family for a little as a month can produce enough mosquitoes to result in neighborhood-wide complaints. Be aware that mosquitoes may even breed in the water that collects on swimming pool covers.

· Contact local mosquito abatement districts to report problem mosquito areas.