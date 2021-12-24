Firework safety tips to bring in the new year

2022 is days away…. which means some may already be buying fireworks.

With the beautiful colors, sights, and sounds it's important to be safe while using them.

If not used properly, they can be harmful and possibly deadly.

New Iberia firefighters say it’s important to be aware of what's around you when lighting them.

“Keep a fire extinguisher close by, don’t point them in anybody's direction, try to pop them in an open field. I know in years past fireworks have ended up on houses and caught them on fire,” firefighter Mark Mceanally said.

They also suggest children under 15 should be supervised by an adult.

Plus, be sure any fireworks thrown in the trash are out to keep them from re-igniting.

“I know a lot of people light some of the rockets and stuff, they’ll light them in their hand and throw them. One, they can blow up again, and two, you can’t time them perfectly and they might shoot off somewhere else like at somebody’s house or at someone,” Mceanally said.

The state fire marshal says fireworks should not be used while impaired... and they should only be lit one at a time.

And always make sure to buy from businesses that are allowed to sell them.

“Fireworks should be used for what they’re intended for without any reckless behavior…” Mceanally said.

Always be aware of your surroundings and call 911 for any emergencies.

