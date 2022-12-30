Firework safety tips

New Year's Eve is one day away, and some people may ring in the new year with fireworks.

If not done correctly, fireworks can be dangerous.

One way to stay safe is to stay alert when lighting them.

Also, be sure to look around the area where you are using the fireworks, that way you know nothing around you can light on fire.

Plus, take extra precautions with pets and children, your pets should be somewhere safe, away from the fireworks, and never allow children to light them.

Alton Trahan, Lafayette Fire Department PIO said, "What we encourage people to do is, number one read the directions, making sure it's approved fireworks, that's it's sold from a reliable vendor, and make sure that if you're going to set them off watch where they land particularly airborne fireworks that's the ones of concern because we have no control of where they going to land."

It's also a good idea to be mindful of anyone who has any sensitivities to noises and flashes, that's because some people may not be able to handle the loud bangs and lights to accompany fireworks.

Brady Chatelain, Owner of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, in Youngsville said, "Make sure that fireworks are being lit at a safe distance away from structures and out from any covered areas or powerlines."

One last thing to remember is, after you are done celebrating be sure to not touch fireworks for a little bit.

That's because they could re-light, or some may be unfired and may go off later on, also, before picking up fireworks, wet them down.

It's a good idea to not to light fireworks when they are wet, you want to make sure they are dry.