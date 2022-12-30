Firework safety around Acadiana

The National Safety Council advises everyone to enjoy fireworks at public displays conducted by professionals, and not to use any fireworks at home.

Teche Area residents should be mindful of regulations regarding the popping of fireworks.

Fireworks laws vary depending on the parish and municipalities in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary, with some allowing lenient popping times while others are completely banned.

The City of New Iberia does not allow the popping of fireworks at all, and no leniency is given for holiday.

Jeanerette also does not allow for fireworks popping at any time of the year as well.

In the Town of Delcambre, fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day though Jan. 1. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks can be lit until 2 a.m. the next day.

The Village of Loreauville also allows for fireworks to be popped the day of and day after national holidays. However, fireworks activities must stop by 8 a.m.

In the unincorporated areas of St. Mary Parish, fireworks can be set off between Dec. 15 and Jan. 1 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additional hours of fireworks use will be allowed from 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Franklin and Baldwin do not allow for fireworks within town limits. In St. Martinville, fireworks may be discharged on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The National Council on Fireworks Safety is a nationwide organization that aims to promote the safe and responsible use of consumer fireworks.

To avoid you or a loved one having a disaster occur, the NCFS recommends the following guidelines when using or popping fireworks during the holiday season:

Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.

Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.

FAA regulations prohibit the possession and transportation of fireworks in your checked baggage or carry-on luggage.

Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.

