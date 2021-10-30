Fire in Mire, leaves one firefighter injured

Mire Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene working a large commercial fire on Mire. Hwy near Cottage Lane around 6:25 P.M., according to Saturday evening's Facebook post.

They ask for the public to please avoid the area as tankers from surrounding departments are shutting water in.

Currently, a firefighter has been inflicted with a minor injury.

Assisting on scene are Branch VFD, Church Point VFD, Richie VFD, Eunice FD and Acadian Ambulance.

KATC will update as soon as information becomes available.

