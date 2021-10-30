Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Fire in Mire, leaves one firefighter injured

items.[0].image.alt
Mire VFD
thumbnail_image_6483441.jpg
Posted at 6:51 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 20:38:25-04

Mire Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene working a large commercial fire on Mire. Hwy near Cottage Lane around 6:25 P.M., according to Saturday evening's Facebook post.

They ask for the public to please avoid the area as tankers from surrounding departments are shutting water in.

Currently, a firefighter has been inflicted with a minor injury.

Assisting on scene are Branch VFD, Church Point VFD, Richie VFD, Eunice FD and Acadian Ambulance.

KATC will update as soon as information becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.