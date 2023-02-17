Finalists for 2023 Teacher Awards presented by Love Our Schools

United Way of Acadiana names finalists for their 2023 Teacher Awards, presented by Love Our Schools.

Twelve finalists were selected in the categories of elementary school, middle school, high school, and inspirational, and a top finalist will be chosen in each category and announced at the event.

More than 1,200 educators were nominated by the students, parents, fellow educators, and members of the Lafayette community. The awards event will be hosted at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on March 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at https://tickets.heymanncenter.com/.../tickets/1226/3179/ For more information about the 2023 Teacher Awards visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/teacherawards.

Elementary School Finalists

Jennifer Cohen, Prairie Elementary School

Andrea Hardy, Martial Billeaud Elementary School

Frances Rami, Westside Elementary School

Middle School Finalists

Kristy Bentley, Lafayette Christian Academy

Dr. Rendell James, Paul Breaux Middle School

Kristy Sturm, Edgar Martin Middle School

High School Finalists

Shome Dasgupta, Ascension Episcopal School

Chase McDonald, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

Dr. James Quebedeaux, Acadiana High School

Inspirational Finalists

Zoe Ange, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School

Angela Rosteet, L.J. Alleman Middle School

Keesha Sices, Carencro High School

Several community partners and companies have stepped forward to help make the event possible.

These sponsors are included below :

• Presenting Sponsor: Love Our Schools

• Red Carpet Sponsor: Cox

• Giveaway Sponsors:

Meritus Credit Union, Travel Machine – Cruise

Dianna Rae Jewelry – Blue Zircon 14kt Gold Earrings

Junior League Lafayette - TBA