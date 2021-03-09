Final virtual town hall addresses success, shares survivor stories of Acadiana's opioid crisis

The final installment of a free virtual town hall event addressing the current state of Acadiana's opioid crisis will be held on Tuesday March 9.

In January, KATC-3 and The Acadiana Advocate, began hosting a series of town hall discussions focused on Acadiana's growing opioid epidemic. The final installment will focus on "Defining Success" featuring opioid survivor stories.

Those joining the discussion will learn about the ways and means some individuals and families have found success beyond opioid addiction.

A panel of experts will join the conversation. The town hall begins at 12:00 p.m.

