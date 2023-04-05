Fiber expansion coming to Acadiana

The work to provide fiber and broadband to under served areas of Acadiana is in full swing.

Construction is set to start on the two million feet of fiber optic and broadband cable that will leave Lafayette, run north to Evangeline Parish and south to Vermilion and rural areas in between.

These projects are apart of the federal grants vice president Kamala Harris announced during her visit to Sunset last year.

KATC spoke to LUS Director, Ryan Meche, earlier this afternoon and he says what this expansion boils down to is access for all.

"During the pandemic, it really highlighted that access to quality broadband, especially if you can get fiber, is just as essential as electric, water and wastewater," Meche said.

"People don't want to stay where they don't have access to this quitable service. Now it's about digital equity and making it fair across the board. how do you go and get businesses to relocate here if they can't keep their phone lines up," Meche added.