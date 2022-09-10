Festivals Acadiens et Créoles official pin and poster unveiled

The unveiling of the official pin and poster for the October 2022 Festivals Acadiens et Créoles took place this evening at UL's Hilliard Art Museum and is now on display.

This year's art work is designed by award winning artist and author, Denise Gallagher, who was commissioned the official artist for the 47th Annual Festival.

In a statement, Gallagher reflected on her experience of the festival calling it "A celebration of everything good about Louisiana."

Festival Acadien will return to Girard Park October 14th through the 16th at Girard park in Lafayette. Art work will available for purchase during the event.

This year's fall exhibition opening reception also highlighted a wide variety of local, regional and national artists and is on display now through January 7, 2023.