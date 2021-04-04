Festival of Words to feature three artists, take place Nov. 5 & 6

The 14th Annual Festival of Words is set for this November and will feature three southern artists and two days of memorable events.

Festival of Words will take place on Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6, and will highlight Grammy Award winner Louis Michot, poet, visual artists Malaika Favorite and Mississippi Poet Laureate Aimee Nezhukumatathil.

The festival events include creative writing workshops for students and the community, a community stage for open mic, and "Drive-By Poetry," in which youth give dramatic presentations of festival authors' writings.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's festival will take place virtually via Zoom.

You can find a full schedule of events, information about this year's featured artists, how to volunteer, and more at festivalofwords.org.

