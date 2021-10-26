Festival of Words 2021 to remain virtual

This year's Festival of Words will remain virtual for safety, organizers announced Monday night.

The annual festival is set for Friday and Saturday, November 5 and 6, and features Grammy Award winner Louis Michot, poet and visual artist Malaika Favorite, and Mississippi Poet Laureate Aimee Nezhukumatathil.

Events include creative writing workshops for students and community members, an open mic stage, and "drive-by poetry," in which young people give dramatic presentations of festival authors' writings.

Last year's festival was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say after much discussion, they decided to do the same this year for safety. The events will be streamed online on Zoom and Facebook.

More details will be released soon; follow the festival on Facebook or visit festivalofwords.org for more, including information on the featured artists and a full schedule.

------------------------------------------------------------

