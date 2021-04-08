Festival International to unveil 2021 official artwork Saturday

The official 2021 artwork for Festival International's Virtual Festival will be revealed during an event this Saturday during April Artwalk.

During the reveal, which will be held at the Acadiana Center for the Arts on April 10 at 6:15 p.m., Festival will unveil the official artwork, including this year's pin and poster.

For the first time in years, the event will showcase a collaboration among local artists who created Virtual Festival's official artwork. This year's selected artists are Neka S. Mire, Luann Duhon, and Jerome Ford. Learn more about the artists here. Festival's theme in 2021 is diversity and unity, and organizers say the artists have created visuals to capture that theme.

The artwork process and lineup videos will be projected outside ACA in Downtown Lafayette, which is also unique to this year's reveal. Attendees will have first access to buy pins, signed posters, and other 2021 Virtual Festival merch, including Festival's remedy for enjoying the festival at home: Fest-in-a-Box.

Learn more about this year's plans for Virtual Festival here or by visiting festivalinternational.org.

You can follow the artwork reveal event's Facebook page here.

