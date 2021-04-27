FEMA puts out call for hurricane survivors still in need of temporary housing

FEMA is asking those who registered for assistance after hurricanes Laura and Delta and still need housing to reach out.

FEMA says they are working on housing approximately 700 families who remain on the list of applicants eligible for direct temporary housing.

FEMA is doing an “ALL CALL” for survivors that are still in need of temporary housing if they were impacted from Laura and/or Delta in one of the twelve parishes designated for the Direct Temporary Housing program:

Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon

Applicants may be eligible for direct temporary housing if they are homeowners or renters whose home:

Was destroyed or had major damage (total loss or damaged structurally and is not safe, sanitary and functional to live in) as a result of hurricane Laura or Delta (based on the FEMA determination); and are

Pre-disaster residents of one of the twelve parishes designated for the Direct Temporary Housing program: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon.

FEMA needs to hear from those:

Applicants whose home was destroyed or received major damage from the hurricanes (based on the FEMA determination) and have not been contacted by FEMA to determine whether they need temporary housing.

Applicants who initially indicated they did not need temporary housing assistance, but circumstances have changed, and they may now need housing assistance.

Applicants who FEMA has been unable to contact to complete the interview. If you think you should have heard from FEMA or have additional information about the condition of your home.

The deadline to contact FEMA regarding temporary housing assistance is Friday, May 28.

Applicants can contact FEMA by calling the Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel