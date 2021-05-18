FEMA awards additional $22.5M for Laura recovery efforts in three Acadiana parishes

FEMA is awarding more than $22.5 million for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in three Acadiana parishes.

Congressman Clay Higgins announced the funding, which totals $22,524,651.00.

The grants include:

$1,678,092.08 to Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government for utility repairs in response to Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.

$3,956,001.51 to Vermilion Parish for debris removal operations in response to Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 100% federal cost-share.

$16,890,557.48 to Jeff Davis Electric Co-op for emergency protective measures in response to Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.

"To date, the federal government has delivered well over $1 billion in disaster relief, and these latest reimbursements provide additional resources for the impacted parishes. The need for additional resources is even greater following this week's major rain flooding event," Higgins said.

