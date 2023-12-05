Turkey Creek Water System issues boil advisory

TURKEY CREEK, La. — Due to a water main break, the Village of Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory effective December 5, 2023 until further notice.

The boil order affects water customers residing on St. Landry Hwy, from Mountain Bayou Rd to the parish line and all intersecting streets.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it to prepare or rinse food by using the following methods:

Boil water in a clean container for one minute. The one-minute period begins when the water comes to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water).

Be sure to disinfect your own water before consumption until advised otherwise.